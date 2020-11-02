Rap Basement

Drake’s “Take Care” Has Spent Over 7 Years On Billboard Charts

November 2, 2020

Drake’s “Take Care” has been a mainstay on the Billboard 200 charts, officially having held it down for four-hundred weeks.

There is a widely accepted school of thought centering around the notion that Drake‘s Take Care, released at the onset of the decade in 2010, is the defining album of his career. Though other fans have argued that Nothing Was The Same or even If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late deserves the honor, it’s hard to argue with the numerical evidence backing his beloved sophomore drop.

Drake Take Care

Theo Wargo/Getty Images 

Case in point, Drizzy’s Take Care has been riding high on the Billboard 200 charts for four-hundred weeks now (as per Chart Data), a run that stretches over seven years. Impressive enough to lock it down as Billboard’s official “Rap Album Of The Decade,” even more so considering how much music he’s since released. Clearly, the people have found ample reason to revisit Drizzy’s sophomore, be it singles like the title track, the Lil Wayne assisted “HYFR,” the epic Rick Ross duet “Lord Knows,” and the winner of the HNHH Drake track bracket “Marvin’s Room.”

Given how massive Drake is not only in hip-hop, but pop culture at large, it’s fair to say that Take Care continues to play a major role in shaping his legacy. A legacy that continues to expand with the impending release of Certified Lover Boy, rumored to land in January. Though even amidst all the new music set to come, it’s evident that Drake’s sophomore drop has earned the right to be called a classic, if only due to the lasting impression it continues to leave. Are you still bumping Take Care in steady rotation?

Via HNHH

