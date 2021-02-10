Drake’s Team Shares A Message About “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake‘s sitting at the top of the list when it comes to anticipated releases of the year. However, he’s gained a reputation of pushing it back. First, we were to expect it in the summer of 2020 before sharing an official trailer for the project in October revealing that we should expect at the top of 2021. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and Drake himself said that he’s still working on it.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In case anyone has doubted that he’s been hard at work, he’s offered a few selfies of himself in the studio wrapping up vocals for the project. He never when we could expect it but he did hint that it would arrive at some point this year. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021,” he said.

As rumors continue to circulate about the project, Night Owl Sound relayed a message on behalf of the boy. “Anything CLB related will be posted by DRAKE himself. Until then hold a seat and wait on it,” the message reads. In other words, the OVO Camp is requesting that people practice patience. Hopefully, the final outcome will be well worth the wait.

Are you looking forward to Drake‘s upcoming album? Sound off in the messages.