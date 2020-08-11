Drake’s Unfinished Leaked Track “Intoxicated” Pops Up Online

Another day, another Drake leak. With all of the unreleased music that has seemed to have found its way online from Drake, we might as well just put them on a tracklist and call it an album. Drake has been one of many artists who have suffered the consequences of a hack, but he seems to take it all in stride as he prepares for the release of one of the most anticipated projects of the year.



John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

As fans await the official word on Drake’s next project, the internet has been playing Drake’s latest leak on repeat. In June, “Sound 42/Need Me” made its way online and now we’re back with a song reportedly titled “Intoxicated.” It’s unclear at what stage of Drake’s career this song was made, but an account named “papidaily” shared it on Twitter on Monday (August 10).

We’ve received quite a few Drizzy singles this year including his recently shared “Greece” and “Pop Star,” collaborations that were created with DJ Khaled. Those tracks followed up Drake’s snack Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a project that’s said to be a teaser for his upcoming studio album. Drake promised that his record would arrive in the summertime, so fans have been anticipating a drop any minute. In the meantime, check out the “Intoxicated” leak below.