Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
119
0
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
821
0
Boosie Badazz In House
821
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”

Posted By on July 21, 2020

DreamDoll shared that her recent single “Ah Ah Ah” featuring Fivio Foreign helped her place on Billboard for the first time.

It’s a cause for celebration for DreamDoll who has hit a major milestone in her career. The former Bad Girls Club star and Love & Hip Hop cast member recently released her Drill-heavy single “Ah Ah Ah” featuring Brooklyn’s own Fivio Foreign. The single quickly became a favorite and it was reflected on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hip Digital Songs Sales chart. It may not seem like much for artists who have No. 1 records under their belts, but for DreamDoll, it’s the first time that one of her tracks has placed on Billboard and she’s beyond happy.

DreamDoll, Fivio Foreign, Ah Ah Ah, Billboard
Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

“#AHAHAH is #9 OF 100 HITS,” she excitedly wrote on Instagram. “Not to bring this up Right now but I’m so glad that I took the whole of 2019 off to work on my artistry, my flow, my delivery, my tone, just overall being better at my craft and all my hard work is paying off it feels so good to finally get the recognition I deserve I appreciate everyone and I’m so grateful.”

“WE F*CKING MADE IT HAPPEN YALL !!!” DreamDoll added. In another post about their charting position, Fivio hopping in the comments and wrote, “We viral?” Have you checked out DreamDoll and Fivio Foreign’s “Ah Ah Ah” yet?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
119 525 9
0
Pop Smoke’s Manager Says Project With 808Melo, Axl Is On The Way
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
119
0
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
106
0
Questlove Expresses Anger After Kanye West Plugs “DONDA” Following Twitter Rant
106
0
Pop Smoke’s Manager Says Project With 808Melo, Axl Is On The Way
93
0
Mac Miller Tribute Project Announced
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

R-Mean & Berner Feat. Chris Webby Real Sh*t
106
0
Future Slow Down
106
0
Too Short Typhoon
185
0
Wifisfuneral Feat. Coi Leray Lost In Time
225
0
Remo Conscious Feat. Conway & Planet Asia Souls In A Cipher
212
0
Kevin Gates Difficult
265
0
A$AP Twelvyy Trinity (5g20)
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
199
0
Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

NLE Choppa Explains Why People “Misunderstood” Kanye West’s Harriet Tubman Comments
DreamDoll Celebrates First Billboard Placement: “We F*cking Made It Happen Yall!!!”
Questlove Expresses Anger After Kanye West Plugs “DONDA” Following Twitter Rant