Dreamville Announces Limited Edition V-Day Merch Drop

Posted By on February 13, 2021

The label shared a cryptic graphic on their social media accounts confirming the forthcoming drop.

2021 is looking to be a significant year for Dreamville. While the J. Cole co-founded label has yet to release a project this year under the imprint, their scheduled releases show that quite a few artists have albums set to arrive this year. Namely, J. Cole, JID, Bas, and Omen all are expected to unleash projects under the label this year. Cole’s project already has a name, with a tentative title set as The Fall Off. Perhaps gearing up to get their monstrous year underway, the star-studded imprint announced a limited edition Valentine’s Day merchandise set to go on sale tomorrow. 

The label announced the news on their various social channels on Saturday (February 13). Posting an adorable graphic of a brown teddy bear lying in a bed of roses while donning a Dreamville sweatshirt with ‘F.$.S.’ and a red heart etched on the front completed with vibey-R&B instrumentals in the background. A message reading “Spead Love” flashes on the screen before the short clip ends. 

Explaining the promotional video in the caption, the imprint penned, “Dreamville, Spread Love. A limited-edition Valentine’s Day drop and more…. Tomorrow! #ValentinesDay.” The message was completed with a bear, red heart, and rose emoji.  

Fans were not sure if the cryptic announcement meant the hoodie would be going on sale, or if they would be selling the bear and hoodie combo. Considering the Valentine’s Day theme, it’s more likely the latter. 

Are you looking forward to the mysterious limited edition collection? Let us know down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

