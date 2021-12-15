Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Responds To Joe Budden’s Questions About Queen Radio’s Wherabouts
146
0
Boosie Badazz Sued For $525K Over “Legendz Of The Streets” Tour, Issues Video Response
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2700
1
Papoose November
1681
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Druski Clowns Drake’s Skincare Routine: “This Y’all King?”

Posted By on December 15, 2021

Drake was fully into his skincare routine while FaceTiming Druski.

Over the past two years, Druski has transcended the realm of social media comedy to become one of the funniest people in music and popular culture. Throughout the fall, the comedian served as the host of J. Cole’s The Off-Season Tour, but he is also known for his close friendships with rappers like Jack Harlow and Drake.

In fact, Drake and Druski have been seen linking up on countless occasions, from the “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video to a recent visit to a recent trip to the club with Drake’s “super Saiyan” bodyguard

Now, thanks to a screenshot from DJ Akademiks, it appears that the two friends are back at it again with some more Instagram antics. In the screenshot, both Drake and Druski appear to be on FaceTime, and the Certified Lover Boy artist is seen with cream all over his face as well as moisturizing covers over his eyes. It’s definitely not how people are used to seeing Drake, and you can tell from the small rectangle in the bottom right corner that Druski finds his appearance funny too.

Following their strange link-up, Druski shared the screenshot of their FaceTime call to Instagram alongside the caption, “Ladies…. This yall king?”

Check out the screenshot of Druski’s Instagram story below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Boosie Badazz Sued For $525K Over “Legendz Of The Streets” Tour, Issues Video Response
132 525 10
0
Nicki Minaj Responds To Joe Budden’s Questions About Queen Radio’s Wherabouts
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Responds To Joe Budden’s Questions About Queen Radio’s Wherabouts
146
0
Boosie Badazz Sued For $525K Over “Legendz Of The Streets” Tour, Issues Video Response
132
0
JoJo Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety, The R&B Renaissance & Her Fave Music Of The Year
172
0
Amazon Prime Video’s Free Larry Hoover Edit Cuts Out Drake’s 12-Song Set
278
0
Juice WRLD Tells iLoveMakonnen About His Anxiety & “Hectic” Life In HBO Doc Teaser
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chris Webby Feat. DMX We Up
93
0
Rvssian & Future Feat. Lil Baby M&M
225
0
Kodak Black Love & War
199
0
Burna Boy Feat. WizKid B. D’OR
132
0
Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
397
0
Peewee Longway Starve
278
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
966
0
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
715
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
410
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Responds To Joe Budden’s Questions About Queen Radio’s Wherabouts
Boosie Badazz Sued For $525K Over “Legendz Of The Streets” Tour, Issues Video Response
JoJo Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety, The R&B Renaissance & Her Fave Music Of The Year