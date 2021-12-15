Druski Clowns Drake’s Skincare Routine: “This Y’all King?”

Over the past two years, Druski has transcended the realm of social media comedy to become one of the funniest people in music and popular culture. Throughout the fall, the comedian served as the host of J. Cole’s The Off-Season Tour, but he is also known for his close friendships with rappers like Jack Harlow and Drake.

In fact, Drake and Druski have been seen linking up on countless occasions, from the “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video to a recent visit to a recent trip to the club with Drake’s “super Saiyan” bodyguard.

Now, thanks to a screenshot from DJ Akademiks, it appears that the two friends are back at it again with some more Instagram antics. In the screenshot, both Drake and Druski appear to be on FaceTime, and the Certified Lover Boy artist is seen with cream all over his face as well as moisturizing covers over his eyes. It’s definitely not how people are used to seeing Drake, and you can tell from the small rectangle in the bottom right corner that Druski finds his appearance funny too.

Following their strange link-up, Druski shared the screenshot of their FaceTime call to Instagram alongside the caption, “Ladies…. This yall king?”

Check out the screenshot of Druski’s Instagram story below.