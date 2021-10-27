Rap Basement

Jas Prince Gifts Drake, Adonis & Dennis Graham Stunning Custom Chains
Majid Jordan "Wildest Dreams" Review
Papoose September
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
Druski Invites Meek Mill To Coulda Been Records In Response To Label Complaints

Posted By on October 27, 2021

Druski trolls Meek Mill after the “Expensive Pain” rapper exposed his label for shady business practices.

As Q-Tip told Hip-Hop heads all the way back in 2001, “record company people are shady.” Two decades later, Meek Mill appears to be learning that lesson the hard way because in a posted-and-deleted tweet earlier this week, the Expensive Pain rapper expressed frustration with his label, admitting that he doesn’t get paid from his music.

“¡ haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! I need lawyers asap!!!” Meek Mill sounded off on Monday afternoon. “Ask the record label? how much have you spent on my as a artist? them you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? I’m about to make my record deal public by Monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!”

Inspired by Meek’s tweets, comedian and social media personality Druski took a break from the Off-Season Tour to troll the MMG rapper with an offer to join Coulda Been Records, one of his signature shticks.

According to Druski, Meek wouldn’t have to worry about not knowing how much his labels make off his music. “We will SHOW YOU how much money we are Stealing from you,” Druski joked.

See Druski’s full response to Meek Mill below.

Considering that Druski’s comments come just days after fans clowned Meek Mill with references to the “Dinner with Jay-Z” debate, do you think that Meek deserves some sympathy in light of his label issues? Or is he part of the blame for not knowing the contents of his contract?

Via HNHH

