Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
106
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dua Lipa Performs “Don’t Start Now” &“Levitating” On SNL

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Lipa is stunning in her live performances.

Saturday Night Live continues rolling along with their mission of bringing audiences dope live performances. Last night (Dec. 19), Dua Lipa brought magic to the stage when she performed “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” Both tracks are featured on her album Future Nostalgia, which dropped earlier this year. The project garnered a decent amount of praise, and earned her six Grammy nominations. Future Nostalgia was nominated Album of the Year while “Don’t Start Now” was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance. Along with a live band and a flurry of dancers, Dua dripped her sexy and talented self onto the stage for two fun and energetic performances. Check them both out below. 

The episode was hosted by former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig, who plays the villainous Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut on HBO Max and movie theaters this Christmas. Wiig and Lipa teamed up for one skit together with Bowen Yang in a sketch about Christmas Eve during World War II. There was also an SNL reunion between veterans Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Kate McKinnon that was quite heartwarming. Check out the latter below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
146 525 11
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
106
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
146
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
146
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
304
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
66
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record