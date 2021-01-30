Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

City Girls Roasted After Hosting Packed Concert
79
0
Lil Xan Posts Tribute To 6 Dogs: “Rest In Peace To A Real Legend”
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12375
1
Wiz Khalifa
1813
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Duke Bootee, Co-Writer Of “The Message,” Passes Away At 69

Posted By on January 30, 2021

Duke Bootee was one of the geniuses behind the legendary song “The Message.”

Duke Bootee, a legendary hip-hop session musician for Sugar Hill Records, has passed away at the age of 69 after a battle with end-stage congestive heart failure. For those who are unaware, Duke Bootee, born Edward Fletcher, was one of the minds behind the Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five track “The Message” which released all the way back in 1982. This was considered one of the biggest hip-hop hits ever at the time, and to this day, it is considered to be a top-five hip-hop track of all-time.

According to Rolling Stone, Fletcher wrote the song all the way back in 1980 and submitted it as a demo called “The Jungle.” It’s a song all about the harsh realities of living in New York all while delivering some socioeconomic and political messages. While it took a while before labels accepted the track, “The Message” proved to be a massive hit, with Fletcher’s influence lasting decades.

Fletcher had been living in Savannah, Georgia over the past few years and passed away at his home while surrounded by his family. This is certainly a huge loss for the hip-hop community and we send our condolences to his family.

RIP to a legend and a pioneer of the music industry.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

City Girls Roasted After Hosting Packed Concert
79 525 6
0
Lil Xan Posts Tribute To 6 Dogs: “Rest In Peace To A Real Legend”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

City Girls Roasted After Hosting Packed Concert
79
0
Lil Xan Posts Tribute To 6 Dogs: “Rest In Peace To A Real Legend”
79
0
Duke Bootee, Co-Writer Of “The Message,” Passes Away At 69
93
0
Iggy Azalea Speaks Out On Abuse & Being Harassed
66
0
Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Could Talk To Him Amid The Game Feud
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nechie Feat. Yak Gotti ESPN
66
0
Vince Staples Feat. Kendrick Lamar Yeah Right
106
0
LBS Kee'vin Feat. FCG Heem Hood Dreams
79
0
2Eleven Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quincey White Another Play
40
0
Sheck Wes Aromantic
66
0
Rich The Kid Feat. Lil Mosey Boom Boom
93
0
Fredo Feat. Pop Smoke & Young Adz Burner On Deck
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
225
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

City Girls Roasted After Hosting Packed Concert
Lil Xan Posts Tribute To 6 Dogs: “Rest In Peace To A Real Legend”
Duke Bootee, Co-Writer Of “The Message,” Passes Away At 69