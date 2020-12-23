Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
106
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

dvsn & D Smoke Hold Down This Week’s R&B Season Playlist

Posted By on December 23, 2020

A few new R&B songs to get your mind right this week.

We’re on the second last Sunday of the year. It’s crazy to think that a whole year has flown by but we’ve received tons of new music. The stars of R&B, specifically, stepped to the plate this year to provide soothing vibes in the midst of these stressful times. And each week, we’ve highlighted some of the best R&B music to drop. 

This week is no different. Though things have surely slowed down quite a bit in these last few weeks, we still have some dope music to highlight on our R&B Season playlist. The OVO boys are back. dvsn emerged this year with A Muse In Her Feelings and later unleashed the chopnotslopped remix album. Is a deluxe edition on the way? Who knows but they did slide through with a new single before the year ends titled, “Blessings.”

Vedo’s “You Got It” has been gaining a solid buzz in recent times. To keep the momentum going into the new year, the remix to the song featuring Money Man and Young Dolph was released, giving a Southern touch to the R&B record.

Along with these two, we’ve included the latest from Grammy-nominated D Smoke who recently dropped off “It’s Ok.”

Peep the latest R&B Season update below. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
146 525 11
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
106
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
146
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
146
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
304
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
66
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record