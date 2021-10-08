Rap Basement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Makes Rap Debut On Tech N9ne’s New Album

Posted By on October 8, 2021

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and he’s officially made his rap debut on a new Tech N9ne song.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and he’s already a Presidential favorite if/when he decides to pivot into politics. We should all already know about Johnson’s electrifying charisma, which he used to take over the WWE back in the day. One of the most entertaining wrestling performers of all time, The Rock is exploring another side of his creativity this week, making his rap debut on Tech N9ne‘s new album.

Tech N9ne released his twenty-third studio album on Friday, titled ASIN9NE, which features Lil Wayne, Russ, E-40, and others. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also featured on the sixth song on the album, “Face Off,” with Joey Cool and King Iso.


Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Despite not being particularly well-versed in the world of music as a performer, Rocky proved to be a natural in the studio, perhaps due to his extensive work as a voice actor. The wrestler brags at the end of his verse that he completed it in one take, thanking Tech N9ne for the opportunity, but it’s his actual rap bars that are impressing fans.

“It’s about drive, it’s about power/We stay hungry, we devour/Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours/Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange/I changed the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name,” rhymes Rock.


Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Have a listen to Tech N9ne’s new song below with Dwayne Johnson, and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

