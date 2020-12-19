E-40 & Too Short Set To Receive Insane “Verzuz” Battle Budget

E-40 and Too Short are two legends of the Bay Area and to celebrate their love of the area, they dropped a brand new project on Friday called Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions. This is a split project that sees Too Short take the first half, while E-40 appears in the second. This album was also a teaser for their highly-anticipated “Verzuz” battle which is set to go down tonight in Northern California. This is the last “Verzuz” of the year and it just so happens that Apple, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz are making sure that this is an event to remember.

In blueprints obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that these two will be battling on a massive soundstage that is going to be filled with some props. In fact, the budget for the event is closing in on $500,000 which means this is the most expensive “Verzuz” battle to date.

The stage itself is going to resemble a concert as the lighting is poised to be on point. Behind each artist will be a classic car which, of course, speaks to the Bay Area culture. There will also be various other props that help illustrate what makes the Bay Area unique.

As for who is going to win the battle, fans are split but this is to be expected as both artists have great discographies. If you hope to catch this battle, you will be able to see it tonight, at 8 PM EST.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images