Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z “Verzuz”: “That’s A Possibility”
251
0
Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Case: Attorney Claims Bullet Fragments Are Missing
304
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2726
1
Papoose November
1760
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson To Tour In 2022 With Boldy James & The Alchemist

Posted By on December 15, 2021

The co-headlining artists will begin their tour in San Diego this coming January.

Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson are headed out on tour.

The long-time friends and collaborators shared the news today, December 15th, that they’ll be hitting the road along with the Alchemist and Boldy James for 15 shows running from January to March.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, December 17th at local time. All dates take place in either the United States or Canada, with locations like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Washington, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, and Tempe all making the list.

As Complex reports, Earl also recently announced that he’s got a new project on the way soon, following up his 2019 album, FEET OF CLAY, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Liv.e, Mavi, and Mach-Hommy over the course of seven tracks. His forthcoming arrival is said to consist of 10 songs, and will be titled SICK!.

The good news came with the release of a new single called “Tabula Rasa,” which was assisted by Armand Hammer. SICK! was reportedly “influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.” The project is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on January 14th, 2022 – just two weeks before Earl heads out on tour.

Action Bronson’s latest drop-off was 2020’s Only For Dolphins, and as for the Alchemist and Boldy James, they’ve both had a booked and busy 2021. The former has shared countless projects, including Carry The FireHaram, and This Thing Of Ours over the past few months, while the latter has been hard at work on Bo Jackson in collaboration with Alc, which arrived back in August.

Get your tickets for Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson’s upcoming tour, on sale this Friday, here and let us know what show you plan to attend in the comment section.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z “Verzuz”: “That’s A Possibility”
251 525 19
0
Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Case: Attorney Claims Bullet Fragments Are Missing
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z “Verzuz”: “That’s A Possibility”
251
0
Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Case: Attorney Claims Bullet Fragments Are Missing
304
0
Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson To Tour In 2022 With Boldy James & The Alchemist
185
0
Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Twitch Over Ban, Accuses Platform Of Racism
265
1
Boosie Badazz Is Officially An Ordained Minister, Will Charge $75K+ To Officiate Weddings
397
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chris Webby Feat. DMX We Up
304
0
Rvssian & Future Feat. Lil Baby M&M
476
0
Kodak Black Love & War
582
0
Burna Boy Feat. WizKid B. D’OR
251
0
Jhene Aiko Wrap Me Up
437
0
Peewee Longway Starve
331
0
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Trinidad James Don't Stop
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1019
1
OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
715
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z “Verzuz”: “That’s A Possibility”
Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Case: Attorney Claims Bullet Fragments Are Missing
Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson To Tour In 2022 With Boldy James & The Alchemist