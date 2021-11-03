Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

EARTHGANG Announce New Album “Ghetto Gods” Slated For January 2022 Release
132
0
Freddie Gibbs & DJ Akademiks Continue Days-Long Twitter Beef
318
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4143
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1191
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

EARTHGANG Announce New Album “Ghetto Gods” Slated For January 2022 Release

Posted By on November 3, 2021

EARTHGANG will drop their first album in over two years in January.

The rap game has been missing EARTHGANG’s presence for quite a long time. The Atlanta rap duo has not released a full-length solo project since Mirrorland in Sept. 2019. 

On Nov. 3, they revealed the light at the end of the tunnel. EARTHGANG and their label Dreamville announced on Instagram that the group’s fourth studio album Ghetto Gods will be released on Jan. 28, 2022. The announcement was coupled with a thrilling trailer narrated by fellow Atlanta native and rap icon 2 Chainz.

In the trailer, 2 Chainz poetically introduces the project: “Ghetto Gods. Diamonds in the rough. You know it’s hard to see the gretness when they tell you you ain’t gon’ be shit, or when they tell you you ain’t shit. Or they step on you. Walk around you. Life shit. But we know better than that. Straight out the mud, out the trench. Having that glow now, that shine, that polish. You feel it.”

Immediately after, the video transitions to a snippet of one of the songs on the album. While the title was not revealed, the clip of the song feels as if it is approaching a climax. This surely helps to build anticipation for whatever EARTHGANG has in store for the album.

This trailer was followed by the announcement of a European tour with seven dates in March 2022. 

EARTHGANG will kick off 2022 with a bang, releasing music and playing it for their fans. Perhaps they will share music from the album during their set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles in December, a month before their forthcoming album is set to drop.

Check out the Ghetto Gods trailer by EARTHGANG below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Freddie Gibbs & DJ Akademiks Continue Days-Long Twitter Beef
318 525 24
0
Universal Hip Hop Museum Commemorates Inaugural Hip Hop History Month With “Know Ya Hip Hop” Campaign
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

EARTHGANG Announce New Album “Ghetto Gods” Slated For January 2022 Release
132
0
Freddie Gibbs & DJ Akademiks Continue Days-Long Twitter Beef
318
0
Universal Hip Hop Museum Commemorates Inaugural Hip Hop History Month With “Know Ya Hip Hop” Campaign
146
0
Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova’s Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same
225
0
SpotemGottem Declares DaBaby Had Best “Beat Box” Remix
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

F*ck Love
146
0
Calboy If Heaven Had A Phone
106
0
Project Youngin Underdawgs
93
0
Dawn Richard Loose Your Mind
159
0
Omar Apollo Feat. Kali Uchis Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"
119
0
Pressa Feat. Swae Lee Cool, Calm & Collected
199
0
Millie Go Lightly Feat. Unfoonk Make You Better
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
318
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
146
0
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
1429
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

EARTHGANG Announce New Album “Ghetto Gods” Slated For January 2022 Release
Freddie Gibbs & DJ Akademiks Continue Days-Long Twitter Beef
Universal Hip Hop Museum Commemorates Inaugural Hip Hop History Month With “Know Ya Hip Hop” Campaign