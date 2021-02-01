EARTHGANG Are Dropping On The Same Day As J. Cole: “Two Classics”

Could it be? Are we finally about to receive new music from the Dreamville camp? For months, J. Cole fans have been theorizing on when the North Carolina-bred rapper would release his long-awaited new studio album. He’s been dropping hints, sharing his current release plans for The Fall Off, and announcing that The Off-Season will arrive before. According to EARTHGANG’s latest tweet, they’re about to drop some new music, and they’re doing so on the exact same day as J. Cole, their label boss.

“Aye we dropping same day @JColeNC Dropping,” wrote the group on Twitter. The tweet has many fans guessing that they could be releasing something as soon as this week.

When someone tried to check the two-man-crew by telling them it was “disrespectful” to be dropping on the same day as Cole, Olu and WowGr8 said, “Who doesn’t want TWO classics in One day?? #GG.”

That makes it sound like these are full-length projects, and not just singles. Albums are much more likely to wind up as classics, whereas a single is generally more short-lived and leads to something larger.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

What do you think we can expect? Are we finally getting new projects from the incomparable EARTHGANG and J. Cole? We’ll keep you posted on more information as it becomes available.