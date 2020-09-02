Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drakeo The Ruler Provides Update On His Jail Sentence
93
0
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Shooting New Music Video: Report
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
860
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
741
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

EarthGang Tease “Spilligion” Album After Chalamagne Co-Sign

Posted By on September 2, 2020

Following a co-sign from Charlamagne Tha God, EarthGang confirm that Spillage Village’s upcoming “Spilligion” album is on the way.

It’s been a busy 365 days for EarthGang, who are fast approaching the one-year anniversary of their debut Dreamville album MirrorLand. A heightened dose of magical realism and Atlanta soul, the project solidified the duo as one of the game’s most dynamic and imaginative groups. And what’s even crazier is the depth of their discography — for those who don’t know, much magic was conjured in the Spillage Village house in Atlanta, as Olu, Wowgr8, J.I.D, 6LACK, and more explored their creative urges as a collective.

EarthGang Spillage Village

In early June, Spillage Village came through with their new single “End Of Daze,” a groovy ode to the impending apocalypse heralding the release of their own Spillgion album. Though it’s been relatively quiet on that front since, EarthGang recently stepped up to remind the masses that it was “album time” following a notable co-sign from Charlamagne Tha God.

Deeming “End Of Daze” to be “fucking amazing,” Charlamagne tagged EarthGang, J.I.D, and Mereba for good measure. The praise did not go unnoticed, and EarthGang reciprocated by offering Charlamagne a sneak preview of the upcoming body of work. While it would be nice to receive a proper release date, it appears that the wheels are indeed in motion for Spilligion to manifest. Hopefully, we get another sign of life sooner, rather than later. Should the “End Of Daze” truly arrive as predicted, it would be most welcome to have a soundtrack to score the sinking ship. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drakeo The Ruler Provides Update On His Jail Sentence
93 525 7
0
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Shooting New Music Video: Report
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Drakeo The Ruler Provides Update On His Jail Sentence
93
0
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Shooting New Music Video: Report
106
0
EarthGang Tease “Spilligion” Album After Chalamagne Co-Sign
106
0
LL Cool J Honors Chadwick Boseman: “He Inspired People”
93
0
Big Sean’s “Detroit 2” Features Eminem, Lil Wayne, & More
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Elzhi Jason
79
0
D Double E Feat. Kano Tell Me A Ting
146
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Zacari Wat's Wrong
119
0
Joyner Lucas Feat. Ashanti Fall Slowly
238
0
Yung Gravy yup!
106
0
Joyner Lucas Feat. Ashanti Fall Slowly
93
0
42 Dugg Feat. Marshmello Baggin
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Lil Baby “BLINDFOLD” Video
79
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg “Callin” Video
93
0
RMR Feat. Westside Gunn “Welfare” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drakeo The Ruler Provides Update On His Jail Sentence
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Shooting New Music Video: Report
EarthGang Tease “Spilligion” Album After Chalamagne Co-Sign