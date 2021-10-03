Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Earlier this week, fans were elated to hear the news that this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will be headlined by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

With Compton legends Dre and Lamar taking the stage together, Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, is pointing out that this would be an opportune moment to pay tribute to her late father, according to TMZ.

Ebie said she knows that fitting five major stars into a 20 minute time slot is tough, but a simple shout-out or an “RIP Eazy-E” would mean the world to her, especially considering the relationship her father had with some of the performers.

Dre and Eazy were both founding members of N.W.A., and although they had a falling out that ultimately ended in the former leaving the group, they eventually reconciled and had plans to reunite as a group. Unfortunately, E passed away in 1995 due to complications from HIV/AIDS.

Lamar has also spoken poignantly about the immense impact his predecessor had on his career. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Eazy,” the “King Kunta” rapper wrote back in 2015.

Ebie reportedly told TMZ that if her father were still alive today, he would probably be a part of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. She also said that Eazy-E would be “proud” to see an extension of himself on stage, representing Compton in such a major way.

