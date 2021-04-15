Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eazy-E’s Daughter Ebie Wright Claims Ice Cube Has Been “Dodging” Her

Posted By on April 14, 2021

She says she’s been trying to contact him about appearing in her documentary about her Rap legend father.

It was the Rap beef heard around the world and until this day, Hip Hop fans still discuss Ice Cube‘s infamous rift with N.W.A. The feud led to a series of diss tracks that have become classics, but later, Ice Cube’s anger toward his former friend and groupmate Eazy-E waned. Unfortunately, Eazy-E would die unexpectedly from complications of AIDS in 1995, rendering a verbal reconciliation impossible.

Ebie Wright was only four-years-old when her Rap star father passed away, and for years she’s been working on a documentary about Eazy-E’s life. In a chat with TooFab, Ebie claims Ice Cube has been “ducking and dodging” her, refusing to participate in the film. She boasted about how incredible the documentary was, but she had one hiccup. “The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far, I’m just being completely honest … is Ice Cube.”

“You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them,” Ebie said. “[Ice Cube‘s son O’Shea Jackson] actually told me that Ice Cube was willing,” she said. “He was gonna do whatever for me, and he was down. Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he’s been ducking and dodging.” Ebie knows that Cube is willing to speak about N.W.A. and Eazy-E because he’s done so with othe r publications and podcasts.

“To be honest, I don’t know why Ice Cube wouldn’t talk about my dad with me,” she said. “I don’t know because again, he’s been on many platforms large and small, you know, talking about Eazy-E. So, I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer. We’d have to ask him.” Watch her clip with TooFab below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over