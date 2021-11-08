Ed Sheeran Takes Top Spot From Drake On Billboard 200 With “=”

Ed Sheeran knocked Drake off of the number one spot on the Billboard albums chart, Sunday, with his new album, =. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy locked down the top spot, last week, for the fifth time since its release.

The new project is Sheeran’s fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. = has sold 118,000 equivalent album units since its release on October 29.

Drake‘s popular Certified Lover Boy, which was released back in August, still hung on to the No. 2 spot with 67,000 equivalent album units sold last week.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Other projects to chart include Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Megan Thee Stallion‘s Something for the Hotties, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell, amongst others.

Earlier this year, Sheeran spoke with the BBC about his friendship with Eminem, explaining that they bond over their mutual love for collecting cassettes.

“I collect cassettes and I’ve got Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder and they are quite difficult to find,” he said. “The only person I know who collects the same is Eminem. He collects cassettes – that’s his thing. He loves collecting. He is avid at going to find them. We have started having this, it’s like a very cool pen-pal thing.”