HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

El-P Details How Run The Jewels Wanted Alex Trebek To Appear On “RTJ4”

Posted By on November 8, 2020

El-P of Run The Jewels explained how the duo wanted to have Alex Trebek featured on their latest album.

Run The JewelsEl-P detailed how the duo had planned on having Alex Trebek featured on the most recent album, RTJ4, following the Jeopardy! host’s passing, Sunday.

El-P, Run The Jewels, Alex TrebekVivien Killilea / Getty Images

“True story: when we were originally crafting ‘a few words for the firing squad’ off RTJ4 we were going to make it a sequel to ‘jeopardy’ from RTJ2 and call it ‘final jeopardy,’” El-P wrote. “We reached out to Alex Trebek’s people and tried to get him on the jam but couldn’t make it happen.”

A spokesperson for Jeopardy! confirmed that Trebek had passed in a statement to TMZ. “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the show’s Twitter page posted.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of 2019.

“We thought of that because run the jewels was an answer on jeopardy which we sampled and had in between verses but it didn’t quite work so we tried to get Alex to re-do it a little differently,” El-P continued. “When we couldn’t get him we scrapped the idea and created ‘a few words…’ instead.”

RTJ4 was released on June 3, 2020.

[Via]
Via HNHH

