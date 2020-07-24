Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Reginae Drops A Few Bars On Song She Recorded With Her Friends
93
0
Elon Musk Is Designing A Chip That Will Allow Music Streaming From Your Brain
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Elon Musk Is Designing A Chip That Will Allow Music Streaming From Your Brain

Posted By on July 24, 2020

Tech tycoon Elon Musk may be on the brink of recreating the way we listen to music with the development of a chip under his “computer-brain” startup company Neuralink.

Aside from being one of Kanye West’s biggest supporters in his fluctuating run for President of the United States, Elon Musk is primarily known for being a tech-savvy billionaire with a knack for making headlines in pop culture conversations. However, if his next project comes to fruition as planned, we may be entering a completely new era in the world of digital music streaming.

Elon Musk Neuralink brain Chip Music Streaming in your head
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Through his computer-brain startup company Neuralink, Musk plans on implanting thin wires into willing participant’s brains that can sync with an external computer to create wireless synergy for various reasons, according to TechCrunch. Once the news hit the Interwebs, all sorts of questions came up in regards to its usability — questions which Elon Musk himself was glad to answer via his ever-viral Twitter account. When asked by one user if we could “listen to music directly from our chips,” Musk simply replied “Yes” in what we’re betting was in a matter-of-fact tone. He also made it clear that Neuralink would be constructed to combat more serious issues as well, including the elimination of rapid firing for people with OCD and even stimulating the same effects of Oxytocin and other drugs used to treat depression and mental health disorders. He went on to promise that a “progress update” for Neuralink will soon be shared on August 28.

Do you think Elon Musk can pull off something this technologically advanced? Peep his tweets below, then let us know your thoughts down below in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Reginae Drops A Few Bars On Song She Recorded With Her Friends
93 525 7
0
Who Is Flo Milli?
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Reginae Drops A Few Bars On Song She Recorded With Her Friends
93
0
Elon Musk Is Designing A Chip That Will Allow Music Streaming From Your Brain
119
0
Who Is Flo Milli?
132
0
Ski Mask The Slump God Confirms Album In October
185
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Signs $5 Million Deal For One Performance: Report
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

TMG FRE$H Feat. Tee Grizzley Champagne Cry
53
0
Shoreline Mafia Feat. Wiz Khalifa How We Do It
172
0
Amir Obe Shadow
132
0
Benny The Butcher Feat. Rick Hyde & Heem It's Over
172
0
070 Shake Feat. Tame Impala Guilty Conscience (Tame Impala Remix)
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Kaelin Ellis Dinosaurs
185
1
Curren$y Feat. Conway Riveria Beach
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
146
0
Excitement
199
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Reginae Drops A Few Bars On Song She Recorded With Her Friends
Elon Musk Is Designing A Chip That Will Allow Music Streaming From Your Brain
Who Is Flo Milli?