Elton John Gives Tech N9ne His Flowers

Tech N9ne has amassed no shortage of loyal fans throughout his prolific career, including Lil Wayne, who recently claimed that Tech was the only rapper he kept in rotation. Now, another prominent musician has come forward to pay homage to the Strange Music mogul — none other than Sir Elton John, who hosted Tech on his Apple Music 1 radio show Elton John’s Rocket Hour.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“This year alone, you’ve put out three albums,” says Elton, speaking on Tech’s prolific 2020 run. “You’ve put out, let me see. You’ve put out Enter Fear, More Fear, and Fear Exodus, is that right?” When Tech affirms, John proceeds to pay homage to the rapper’s legacy as a whole.

“What I love about your records, the production on your records is so brilliant,” praises Elton. “It’s, I think, some of the best-produced records I’ve ever heard. The sound, and the bass, and everything about them. And you have a style of your own. And what pissed me off, sorry to say that, is I think you don’t get the acknowledgment you deserve. Because I think you are truly one of the greats.”

Given how much Tech N9ne has contributed to the game at large, a category that includes over twenty studio albums and countless collaborations with hip-hop legends, it’s fair to say that the Kansas City chopper remains slept on to a criminal degree. And while Elton John clearly recognizes Tech’s greatness, it still feels as if some fans are hesitant to give him his flowers — where do you stand on the matter: Is Tech N9ne In Top 10 Territory?

Elton’s praise arrives on the heels of a recent anecdote from Young Thug, in which he revealed John’s willingness to pay homage to hip-hop’s stars. “Elton John like “Hey! I like you, I remember your first song, I remember Gucci first song, when Guwop getting out?'” explained Thug, speaking with T.I. and Benny The Butcher. “He a fan type of n***a, to the point where I’m like ‘let’s do music,’ and he’s like ‘n***a bet!'”

Check out Tech’s appearance on Elton John’s Rocket Hour — do you think these two need to collaborate on Tech N9ne’s next album?