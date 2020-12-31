Rap Basement

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: "Let The Work Speak All 2021"
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans

Posted By on December 31, 2020

Eminem will be dissecting his new album as part of a New Year’s Eve special.

New Year’s Eve is definitely pretty tricky this year. Some people will be going out to party, which is irresponsible and dumb, while others are staying home and enjoying the countdown with their bubble. Most of the usual traditions surrounding NYE will be held virtually, with plenty of options for us to enjoy ourselves. People like Playboi Carti, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and others will be putting on live shows, which you can watch from the comfort of your own home. Eminem also has some special plans, announcing how he will be ringing in 2021.

Promoting the event on his social media channels, Eminem revealed that he’ll be dissecting his brand new album, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe) on Shade 45. According to the poster, he will be walking through each song on the album, possibly discussing the influences behind his writing, and how each song came together. For Eminem fans, this will be a must-listen.

It’s all happening at 2 PM EST and it will be hosted by Gray Rizzy.

Recently, Eminem came through with a rare interview, speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. During their conversation, they spoke about Em’s extensive cassette collection, the golden era of hip-hop, what’s wrong with “best rapper” lists, and more. Check that out here.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will you be tuning in to hear Marshall Mathers chat about his new music?

Via HNHH

