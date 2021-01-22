Rap Basement

Polo G Flips Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" In New Banger
Rick Ross' High School Freshman Son Is Receiving Huge Football Offers Already
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Wiz Khalifa
Eminem Appears To “Call Out” Dana White

Posted By on January 22, 2021

A recent disagreement between Eminem and Dana White has fans wondering whether it’s geniune or a stunt for the possible “Higher” video.

Eminem has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and the legendary rapper has been embroiled in no shortage of conflict throughout his storied career. Be it with fellow rappers, politicians, actors, pundits — Em’s ire does not discriminate. And while he’s become slightly more diplomatic in recent years, every so often, hints of Slim Shady tend to emerge. Now, a new clip has begun to circulate, one that finds Eminem appearing to call out Dana White during an interview segment.

Eminem Dana White

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter,” says Em, speaking directly to the UFC President. “If every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted him, you wouldn’t have a fucking league.” The clip cuts out, leaving many curious as to what provoked the seemingly heated discussion. In truth, there is absolutely zero context, and for all we know the clip is part of a planned collaboration between Em and the UFC — after all, his recent “Higher” single was featured in a promo for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s upcoming fight on Saturday. 

Not to mention the fact that Eminem has been previously teasing a music video for “Higher,” so it’s absolutely possible that Dana White is a willing participant in the upcoming clip. In fact, during the lead-up to Eminem’s “River” music video, many believed him to have been caught with a potential girlfriend — only for that narrative to be deflated upon the clip’s release. Check out the brief snippet of Eminem and Dana White’s exchange, and keep an eye out for the inevitable”Higher” video — don’t be surprised to see its release provide further context to this apparent standoff.  

Via HNHH

