Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
66
0
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1588
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Eminem finds himself utterly baffled, and perhaps even enthralled, by a strange remix to his Juice WRLD-assisted “Godzilla.”

Eminem and social media aren’t exactly a match made in heaven. In fact, Slim openly disavowed technology on The Marshall Mathers LP 2 song “So Far,” not to mention his discovery of the selfie, which fans were left watching horrified in real-time. In any case, it’s become one of his more endearing qualities and makes his uncommon posts feel that much more impactful — even when he’s simply embracing some of the zanier content the vast expanse of the internet has to offer. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Last night, Em found himself fascinated by a truly bizarre rendition of “Godzilla,” his Juice WRLD-assisted hit single from January’s Music To Be Murdered By. So much so that he took it upon himself to share a clip on his Instagram page, asking a question that’s on all of our collective minds: “WTF- who did this?” A fair question, given the nature of the video, which finds Eminem‘s dexterous verse replaced by a Chris D’Elia-inspired version, one that seems to relish in mimicking his animated cadence.  

While many fans were quick to get a kick out of it, with Eminem presumably having a laugh at his own expense, this goofy take on “Godzilla” goes a long way in shining a light on the strange nooks and crannies of internet comedy. In truth, academics will likely find themselves studying meme culture throughout the years, trying to fathom what exactly makes them so addictive — even the Rap God himself is not immune from their siren-song. Are we really surprised, though? This is, after all, the mind behind “FACK.” 

Check out the clip below, and who knows — perhaps we’ll see Slim reference it in a coming track, as he previously did with D’Elia’s infamous impression. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
66 525 5
0
J.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of “DiCaprio 2”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
66
0
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
79
0
J.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of “DiCaprio 2”
132
0
Faizon Love Clarifies Comments On Dave East’s Crip Cred
132
0
Lil Uzi Vert: “When I Drop, I’m Gonna Go Crazy”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Curren$y Feat. Gunplay Light Switch
93
0
Kodie Shane Feat. Coi Leray Get to the Money
132
0
Juicy J Feat. Logic 1995
251
0
Kelsey Nicole Bussin Back
132
0
42 Dugg Free Me
146
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
159
0
Young Scooter & Zaytoven Feat. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Dope Boyz & Trap Godz
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
159
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
Eminem Baffled By Bizarre “Godzilla” Remix
J.I.D. Celebrates 2 Years Of “DiCaprio 2”