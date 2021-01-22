Rap Basement

Eminem Confirms “Higher” Video Release Date

Posted By on January 22, 2021

Eminem has shared a new promo for his upcoming music video “Higher,” which appears to feature footage of both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Following the release of Eminem‘s second album of 2020, Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, many fans were quick to speculate on a potential new single to follow-up “Gnat.” Now, perhaps to the surprise of some, Em has opted to go with “Higher,” having teased the upcoming and heavily-MMA-focused video through ESPN’s official YouTube page.

Eminem

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the Cole Bennett-directed “Gnat” featured plenty of zany visuals and clever callbacks to earlier works, it would appear that the video for “Higher” will be far more grounded in reality. Specifically, the upcoming UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, both of whom appear to be featured heavily in the video. In addition, it’s also possible that Eminem’s apparent argument with Dana White — a clip that has kicked off a little bit of controversy on social media — will be incorporated into the “Higher” video somehow.

It should also be noted that Em was previously opening the door for fan submissions, inviting his followers to send in clips of themselves singing “Higher’s” anthemic chorus; don’t be surprised to see some of that footage worked into the video, though it’s unclear as to how. With the premiere set to take place on  Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm, ahead of the big UFC event, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what Em’s been cooking up. Check out the official promo below, and show some love if you plan on tuning in to UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor tomorrow night, with the event kicking off at 10 PM EST.

Via HNHH

