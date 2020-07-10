Eminem Curses Out Drew Brees, Raps About COVID-19 & More On Kid Cudi Collab

Kid Cudi is finally releasing new music, dropping his most recent single “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” last night. The track lives up to all the lofty expectations that people placed on it, featuring the two rappers trading verses, with Eminem taking a strategic approach with his bars.

Making a critique on police brutality through his lines about “dirty cops,” trashing the President by calling him a “half-wit,” and saying what needed to be said about wearing a mask in public, Eminem closed out the record in true Slim Shady fashion.

He started by getting clever about cursing out Drew Brees, who previously said that he doesn’t think players should kneel during the National Anthem.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Got a lil’ green, but I don’t do weed/Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi/That’s New Orleans, fuck Drew Brees,” raps the veteran.

He went on to speak out against those refusing to wear face masks during the pandemic.

“Bunch of half-wits up in office/Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse/Other half are just pissed off and/Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing/And that’s how you end up catching the shit off ’em/I just used the same basket as you shopping/Now I’m in a fuckin’ casket from you coughin’,” he added.

If you haven’t listened to the new track yet, you can catch it below.