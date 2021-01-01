Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”

The recent back and forth between Eminem and Snoop Dogg has been interesting to say the least. It all began when Snoop went on The Breakfast Club and stated that he didn’t believe Eminem belonged on the list of best rappers of all time. This spurred some debate and fallout between Snoop and Eminem fans, who once believed they were in the same camp. Snoop’s words earned him a response from Eminem on the song “Zeus.” “Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Nah, not really/I had ‘dog’ backwards,” raps Em on the track. Snoop seemed to fire back, and the issue has yet to be resolved.

Eminem recently hopped on Shade 45 radio to do a breakdown of the songs on his new album Songs To Be Murdered By: Side B. During the conversation, he touched on his Snoop lyrics.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em explained on Shade 45. “Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could fuck with them.”

“I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop,” Em continued. “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.”

He also touches on his apology to Rihanna, which occurs in the same song. The story behind the leaked Rihanna “diss,” in which Em sides with Chris Brown over the case of assault, is that Em recorded the verse while he was working on Relapse in 2009. He claims that he was just trying to throw anything on a verse. “Honest to God, I told Paul this when it first happened,” he begins. “First, I don’t know how somebody got it. Second of all, I have zero recollection of even remembering doing that verse. Like, the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound familiar to me, so I was caught off-guard.” Still, he owned up to his mistake. “I’m not making excuses for it. I said it, and I was wrong for saying it. It was fucking stupid,” Em declared.