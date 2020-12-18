Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020
66
0
Lil Wayne Isn’t Done, Announces “No Ceilings 3” B-Side
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1125
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem Drops “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)”: Fans React

Posted By on December 18, 2020

Eminem’s new album, “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition),” is here and fans have a lot to say about the project.

Eminem‘s new album, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)a follow-up to his earlier project in 2020, is causing a stir on social media, as expected with anything that is dropped by the Detroit legend.

EminemTheo Wargo / Getty Images

The new album references Chris Brown’s 2009 assault on Rihanna, a shoutout to King Von, mention of Snoop Dogg, the coronavirus pandemic, and much more for fans to digest. Dr. Dre, who is in the middle of a publicized divorce, even makes an appearance on the album.

“It is a beautiful thing when you get to recreate nostalgic moments with your childhood heroes,” said Cole Bennett, who helped Eminem with his music video for “GNAT.”

Fans have had reactions across the spectrum, with many loving the new direction Eminem is heading, while others are more resistant to embracing stylistic change.

“A few decent spots. I like the beats and some of the lyrics and I think it’s better than the initial album but idk. I just haven’t adapted to this new fast rapping, more pop Em,” one fan wrote in the HNHH comments. “I haven’t loved a song from him since The Monster. But that’s just me.”

“It’s def his most mainstream album yet but he sound so comfortable and every song feels like it belongs,” said another. “Shady jus dropped a fuckin classic on us.”

Check out more of the response to the project below.

 

 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Isn’t Done, Announces “No Ceilings 3” B-Side
66 525 5
0
Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020
66
0
Lil Wayne Isn’t Done, Announces “No Ceilings 3” B-Side
66
0
SZA Hints That “Good Days” Single Will Arrive Before 2021
119
0
Eminem Gets The Last Word In With Machine Gun Kelly
212
0
Eminem Drops “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)”: Fans React
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Felipe Da Don Feat. Gunna & Lil Baby Sticky
66
0
JackBoy Feat. Denzel Curry Think They Are
66
0
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Feat. French Montana Bada Bing
53
0
Conway Raw Oysters
93
0
dvsn Blessings
132
0
Eminem Gnat
79
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again It Ain't Over (Interlude)
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Yung Bleu Feat. Drake “You’re Mines Still” Video
212
0
24kGoldn Feat. DaBaby “Coco” Video
199
0
YFN Lucci & Mulatto Release Steamy “Wet” Music Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020
Lil Wayne Isn’t Done, Announces “No Ceilings 3” B-Side
SZA Hints That “Good Days” Single Will Arrive Before 2021