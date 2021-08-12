Eminem & Ed Sheeran Spoke About Marvel & Video Games For 4 Hours

It’s fair to say that Ed Sheeran has become one of Eminem‘s recurring collaborators, having already released three songs together; “River” off Revival, “Remember The Name” off Ed’s Collabs No. 6, and most recently “Those Kinda Nights” on Music To Be Murdered By.

Now, Ed opened up about his creative chemistry with Slim Shady in a recent interview with Apple Music, sharing a bit of insight into their first studio session in Detroit. Being that it was actually their first time meeting, Ed notes that they were able to find common ground through their shared love of geek culture — specifically Marvel and vintage video games.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“[The studio] was in Detroit and I was playing a gig in Detroit, and yeah, I arrived,” he explains. “He’s got loads of games consoles there. He loves games. I actually bought him a Nintendo 64 with GoldenEye on it as a gift. Yeah. I just stepped in there. Actually, first time we met, we didn’t make music. I hung out there for about four hours, and we just spoke Marvel and Avengers for about four hours.”

“And then the next time I went back, we made a tune,” he explains, speaking on the aforementioned “River.” “The first tune we made, I was in Mexico and his producer flew to Mexico, and I did the hook there and stuff.”

Paul Kane/Getty Images

While there isn’t entirely much to glean regarding any new music, it’s certainly interesting that Em and Ed were so thoroughly captivated by the going-ons of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To astute Em fans, it’s not surprising; he’s implemented many of The Avengers into his bars, namedropping Iron Man in “On Fire,” Captain America on “Drop The Bomb On Em,” Thor on “Rap God,” and The Hulk on “Lock It Up.”

Given that he has such an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture in general, are you really surprised that Eminem is somewhat of a film buff?