Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem Endorses Joe Biden With “Lose Yourself” Ad

Posted By on November 2, 2020

For the first time in his career, Eminem has licensed his music to use in a political campaign ad, lending “Lose Yourself” to Joe Biden’s cause.

It’s no secret that Eminem has long harbored a dislike of the Republican party, having previously issued incendiary takedown tracks in the anti-Bush anthem “Mosh” and the more recent “Like Home,” which found him taking aim at current President Donald Trump. And with the United States election set to be decided tomorrow, Eminem has officially come forward to endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden, taking to Twitter to share a new Biden campaign ad — one that prominently features his classic track “Lose Yourself.” 

Eminem Joe Biden

 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“One opportunity… #Vote,” writes Eminem, sharing the ad on his official Twitter page. Though he has been actively vocal in his dislike for Donald Trump, it should be noted that this Biden endorsement marks the first time he has licensed his music for a political cause. And in the nick of time, it would seem, given how many rappers have come forward to endorse Donald Trump in the eleventh hour. In fact, his longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne stands among them, though 50 Cent appears to have switched his alignment from Trump to Biden — at least, publically.

Should you be interested in seeing how Eminem’s music fares in a campaign ad, check out the “One Opportunity: Joe Biden For President 2020” clip below. At this point, it’s unclear as to what the outcome will be — one has to wonder if Eminem’s influence will bring any new voters to the table. Lord knows he’ll have more than a few thoughts on a Trump victory, should it end up happening. Check out the ad for yourself below, if only to see Em’s newly licensed music in action. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40 525 3
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria
119
0
Lil Durk, It’s Time To Go Pop
185
0
Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Comments About His Nicki Minaj Costume
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
132
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
185
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
79
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
172
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
106
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
132
0
THEMXXNLIGHT Ash Ketchum
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
79
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria