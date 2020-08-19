Rap Basement

Eminem Guests On Young M.A’s “Me Always Radio,” Goes Wild Over Her Lyrics

Posted By on August 19, 2020

Young M.A kicks off her radio show with a bang, calling up Eminem.

Young M.A is unapologetically herself. When she announced her first-ever radio show, teaming up with Apple Music 1, the rapper knew the title of her show right away, naming it Me Always Radio

The show debuted last night and Young M.A wanted to kick it off with a bang. That said, she called up her collaborator Eminem for a rare radio appearance, speaking about her lyricism, how she studied his career, her appreciation for being placed on Music To Be Murdered By, and more.

Given the fact that Eminem said that Red Flu by Young M.A was his favorite project a few months ago, it was not surprising in the least that Em rang up and spoke to the rapper for five minutes to kick off her new show.

“I am so happy for you. Alll the moves you’re making and output that you’ve been doing lately is like incredible. The work ethic is incredible,” said Em to M.A during their quick chat. 

Of course, the rising star was appreciative of the love, telling him that she actually studied his entire come-up, which is why she can do what she does today.

“I studied the whole Shady movement. That’s what motivated me and inspired me to be who I am today,” said M.A.

Other guests included Fivio Foreign and Odell Beckham Jr. Who do you want Young M.A to have on her show next?

