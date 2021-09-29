Eminem Hops Online To Confirm Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy “Venom 2” Collab

There have been rumors about Eminem‘s involvement with Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, and after a fan site confirmed that the gossip was true, fans ran wild. On October 1, the second installment of what is gearing up to be a long-running Venom franchise will hit theaters, and there has been talk about Eminem appearing alongside other artists for another track.

In 2018, Eminem’s “Venom” from Kamikaze was also used for the first Venom flick, and after we previously reported on the fan site’s news, the internet was hit with more.

Em took to Twitter to further confirm the news with a mini-trailer. “[Thinking emoji][speaker emoji][snake emoji @SkylarGrey @Polo_Capalot @MozzyThaMotive @VenomMovie,” he wrote, tagging Polo G, Mozzy, and his longtime collaborator, Skylar Grey. It was noted in the clip that the track is Skylar’s and the trio of rappers were her features.

Unfortunately, Em didn’t give audiences a sneak peek at his or anyone else’s vocals, but we are able, at least, to hear a bit of the production. Meanwhile, those who were able to get a first look at Venom 2 have praised the film and Tom Hardy’s portrayal of the Marvel villain. Check it out below and let us know if you’re looking forward to this collaboration.