Eminem & Lil Wayne To Play At Mike Tyson Fight, Says Jake Paul

Posted By on July 29, 2020

According to Jake Paul, the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight will feature a performance from Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Post Malone.

With Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. set to square off on September 12th in a Pay-Per-View boxing match on Triller — Tyson’s first since his retirement — many have already marked their calendars for the occasion. The anticipated event is also home to the undercard fight between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and ex-NBA point guard Nate Robinson, a tilt destined to attract younger viewers unfamiliar with Tyson and Jones Jr’s respective exploits.

Eminem Lil Wayne

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images 

Yesterday, Jake Paul sat down with the Impaulsive podcast to discuss the upcoming event, and he proceeded to let spill an interesting tidbit. Of course, comments of this nature should always be taken with a grain (at minimum) of salt, but given that he’s likely got some insider knowledge, perhaps there’s some credibility there. As he tells it, the fight will come complete with a performance from Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Post Malone — though he seemed uncertain whether Posty was confirmed.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see until we get official confirmation. It should be noted that Eminem actually has a working relationship with Triller, having used it to spark his recent Godzilla challenge; Lil Wayne also has an account on the platform. It’s also unclear as to whether the pair would be revisiting an old favorite like “No Love,” “Forever,” or “Drop The World,” or if they have been quietly working on a new collaboration to release in the coming weeks. Either way, keep an eye out for more news on this possible development, and check out Paul’s declaration below. 

Via HNHH

