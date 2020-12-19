Eminem Offers Drake Some Advice On “Music To Be Murdered By” Deluxe

The stakes are high for Drake. And unless some sort of major country star decides to roll out album bundles to compete against CLB, Drake will surely earn yet another #1 album on the charts. But still, there’s still criticism he’ll face for whatever he releases and Eminem predicts that one day, the fans might turn on Drake similar to how they did Slim Shady.

Much of the hype around “Zeus” off of Music To Be Murdered By – Side 2 surrounds Em’s apology to Rihanna and the shot atTekashi 6ix9ine that he offers within his first bar. That isn’t the limitation to name-dropping on the song as he did bring up Drizzy’s name. It’s no secret that Em has a lot of love for Drizzy, even as questions about the Canadian rapper’s pen began to rise. On “Zeus,” Em offers Drake some advice in the case fans turns on him.

“I’ve had a great view to see the game through

And, Drake, they’re gonna turn on you one day too

And the more you win, the sooner they do

They’ll be calling you a trash bin

Sayin’ that your new one isn’t better than your last and

Even if it is, once they start to turn their backs

They ain’t never comin’ back in

They did it to Chance”

Perhaps Eminem‘s premonition will become a reality for Drake. However, it doesn’t seem like that will be happening any time soon. Drizzy’s managed to overcome plenty of battles and like Em, his fans have stuck next to him through the strangest of storms.

Check the song out below.