Eminem Picture Leak Sparks Hype For New Album

A few weeks back, a rumor took hold of the internet and gained a life of its own — that rumor happened to center around the arrival of a new Eminem album, which sound have been his second of the year after Music To Be Murdered By. And while, like a similar rumor surrounding J. Cole’s The Fall Off last night, it turned out to be a red herring, many remained on watch for another dose of Eminem music. After all, he has seemingly taken to the surprise release format, and it wouldn’t be the first time he delivered a project without warning.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The rumor gained further credibility upon director Cole Bennett’s recent arrival to 8 Mile in Detroit, which prompted many to speculate that he was working on a new music video for Slim Shady. Bennett and Eminemrecently collaborated on the “Godzilla” video, and it didn’t take long for fans to spark theories that something was afoot. And though it’s possible that Em was simply revisiting a track from Music To Be Murdered By, it seems far more likely that the pair were putting in work on something new.

Now, another interesting development has added further fuel to the fire, this time arriving by way of a picture leak. From the look of it, Em appears to be performing in front of a green screen, his beard looking fuller than ever before. Fans quickly mobilized to ask KXNG Crooked whether or not there was a fire behind this particular smoke. “If I make a phone call I’ll just find out something I can’t tell y’all so I’m just going to wait and find out if it’s real or fake at the same time everyone else does,” he clarifies, ultimately leaving things up for discussion.

Check it out for yourself below, and sound off if you think Eminem is steadily plotting on another surprise release. At this point, it certainly feels as if Slim is up to something — perhaps we’ll find out what before the year wraps up. Either way, we shouldn’t forget about the fact that it was recently confirmed that Eminem had indeed recorded some new music with Dr. Dre — read more about that development right here.