Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: "I Was Scared For Him"
291
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
503
1
Papoose September
3587
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
Eminem Plugs New Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E-40’s “Mt. Westmore” Single

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Eminem shares the action-packed teaser for Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40’s new Mt. Westmore single.

Eminem is just as excited as the rest of the world for the upcoming Mt. Westmore project. The collaborative effort including Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube was first announced in 2020 while the four rappers continued to hint at its release over the months. On Monday (Oct. 18), Eminem expressed his excitement for their upcoming single, “Big Subwoofer” due out on October 20th.

The short video teaser opens up with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube inside of a spaceship before Snoop ends up shooting someone. The upcoming single then begins its preview before Too $hort and E-40 are spotted in the cockpit. With Snoop serving as the pilot, E-40 asks, “Why Snoopy Dogg always gets to fly? I’m the flyest mothafucka in here, though.” In an extended clip Cube shared to his page, Snoop reveals that they’re heading to “Planet Snoopiter where the bitches is blue.” 

The upcoming single debuted back in April when Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 performed as Mt. Westmore at the Triller Fight Club event with Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren. 

“Big Subwoofer” serves as the second single Mt. Westmore’s released since announcing the supergroup formed. Last year, they released their debut single, “Step Child.”


Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Are you ready for Mt. Westmore’s new single? Check out the preview below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide
1469
0
Eve Doesn't Like That There Are "A Lot Of Clones" In Hip Hop Today
238
0
Naturi Naughton Recalls "Doing A Fake 'Cribs'" Episode With 3LW
357
0
