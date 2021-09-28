Rap Basement

Eminem, Polo G, & Mozzy Collab Confirmed For “Venom 2”

Posted By on September 28, 2021

Eminem, Mozzy, Polo G, and Skylar Grey appear to have a song on the “Venom 2” soundtrack.

It’s been rumored for a while now that Eminem, Polo G, and Mozzy united for a collaboration, a prospect originally revealed by the latter’s manager. In fact, it’s been rumored that Eminem is actually gearing up to release a full studio album, a proper follow-up to his Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. 

Some are even speculating that we’ll be seeing something release this coming Friday, with many citing the upcoming release of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage on October 1st. As fans know, Eminem previously provided a title track for “Venom,” and it would appear he’s about to keep the tradition alive for the sequel.

 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Shady Records fan site Southpawer recently shared a report from the Venom 2 premiere, with many attendees confirming that the film’s credits feature a collaboration from Em, Mozzy, Polo G, and Skylar Gray.

Polo G

 Michael Hickey/Getty Images 

Though we haven’t been able to hear any audio of what’s to come, it will certainly be interesting to hear what this seemingly random group of collaborators managed to cook up on what might be the year’s most unexpected posse cut. It’s also unclear as to whether or not the untitled song will end up on a new Em project; fans who recall the Kamikaze rollout will remember that “Venom” was the first thing announced before the album dropped shortly thereafter. 

Miikka Skaffari/WireImage/Getty Images 

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Let There Be Carnage collaboration from Eminem, Mozzy, Polo G, and Skylar Grey, which we can only assume is due for release on October 1st. Do you think this all but guarantees a new Eminem album will be coming up on the horizon? 

Via HNHH

