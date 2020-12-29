Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Fans React To Young Thug Requesting A Verzuz Battle With Lil Wayne
79
0
Meek Mill Responds To Reaction Over Viral Video Of Him Giving Kids $20 Selling Water
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
979
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem Provides Theme Music For McGregor-Poirier Rematch

Posted By on December 29, 2020

Eminem’s new song “Higher” is being used to promote the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor is officially back, being confirmed for a rematch against Dustin Poirier. The bout will be headlining UFC 257, and while many believe that the result should be for the championship, many are just excited to see who will come out on top this time around. McGregor won their first face-off in September 2014, and he’s been training hard for his return to the octagon, which will happen next month. 

As people predict the winner of the upcoming match, Eminem is looking forward to watching on the small screen, revealing that his new song “Higher”, from his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B (Deluxe), has been tapped for the theme music to ESPN’s promotional package.

“Survival mode,” wrote the Detroit rap legend on Instagram, posting a video package with his song playing in the background of ESPN’s official promo package for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2.

The track was released out of the blue after rumors had heightened for months as insiders predicted another surprise album release from Eminem before the close of the year. Those sources ended up being correct, with Em dropping the b-sides and selling under 100,000 copies in the first week.

Let us know who you think will come out on top when Poirier and McGregor lace up the boots. Also, check out our latest article about KXNG Crooked, who stated that he believes Eminem had the best bar of the year on his song “I Will”.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Fans React To Young Thug Requesting A Verzuz Battle With Lil Wayne
79 525 6
0
Young Buck Says 50 Cent Betrayed Him By Posting Emotional Phone Call
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Fans React To Young Thug Requesting A Verzuz Battle With Lil Wayne
79
0
Meek Mill Responds To Reaction Over Viral Video Of Him Giving Kids $20 Selling Water
93
0
Young Buck Says 50 Cent Betrayed Him By Posting Emotional Phone Call
106
0
Diddy Praises His Protégé French Montana
132
0
Is It Still The Drake Era? Charlamagne Tha God Says “No”
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
93
0
Playboi Carti Sky
225
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
185
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
172
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
146
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
172
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mama’s Baby
146
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
132
1
Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
410
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Fans React To Young Thug Requesting A Verzuz Battle With Lil Wayne
Meek Mill Responds To Reaction Over Viral Video Of Him Giving Kids $20 Selling Water
Young Buck Says 50 Cent Betrayed Him By Posting Emotional Phone Call