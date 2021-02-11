Rap Basement

Snapchat Filter Morphs NBA YoungBoy Into Tupac: Twitter Reacts
132
0
Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Collab Dropping At Midnight
79
0
Eminem Shows Love To Tom Brady

Posted By on February 11, 2021

Following Tom Brady’s big Super Bowl victory, Eminem took a moment to show some love to the Buccaneers quarterback.

Though Tom Brady has elicited no shortage of haters throughout his legendary career, his seemingly endless slew of accolades has many praising him as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Even 50 Cent, who is largely critical of damn near everything this side of #LeCheminDuRoi, couldn’t help but pay respects to the esteemed quarterback. Now, as Brady continues to drown himself in celebratory libations following his massive Super Bowl victory, Eminem has taken to social media to give a shout out to the seemingly unstoppable winner.

Eminem

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 

After Brady shared a brief video clip set to the soundtrack of Eminem‘s classic “Without Me,” Em returned the favor by offering up some kind words of encouragement. “Congrats, @TomBrady,” writes Em, alongside Brady’s original video post. “They hate us cuz they ain’t us!” Of course, the slogan has been long adopted by Brady’s former team, The New England Patriots, but perhaps Em found himself relating to the defiant flex.

Slim has long fielded no shortage of haters, despite the fact that he remains one of the greatest rappers of all time. Not to mention the fact that Em has previously drawn a comparison between himself to Brady on Music To Be Murdered By’s “Premonition,” where he lamented how quickly fans will turn their back on a public figure during a moment of adversity. “They do the same shit to Brady,” he warned. “More people hate me than love me, this game will make you go crazy.”

Check out Eminem’s congratulatory message to Tom Brady below. 

Via HNHH

