Eminem Signs ATL Rapper GRIP To Shady Records: Report

It looks like Eminem has himself a new artist on Shady Records. According to HipHopDX and other outlets, Eminem has signed rising LA rapper, GRIP, to a deal with Shady Records. The news was first revealed by GRIP, who shared a photo on twitter yesterday of himself posted up in the studio with Eminem and added a handshake emoji indicating they’ve sealed the deal. Slim Shady promptly retweeted the photo on Thursday, reiterating the news himself.

“It was one of those full circle moments because I grew up on Eminem so to have him reach out and let me know how dope my shit is was so cool. Excited to partner with Shady/Interscope and get the music out on a larger platform” – Grip said of his new deal.

Label President Paul Rosenberg says, “Grip is the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a complete composed body of work. If true album artists in this era are a rare breed- then Grip is a unicorn! We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family.”

Shady Records’ roster currently consists of artists such as Boogie, Bad Meets Evil, Conway The Machine and of course Eminem, according to its website. Conway’s fellow Griselda member Westside Gunn was previously signed to the label but announced he’d left during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast last November. “Um, I’m off Shady,” he told Budden. “I’m off Shady. I’m actually a free agent. It feels great. Who Made The Sunshine was it. I already spoke to Paul [Rosenberg]. Everything’s good. Like, everything’s signed, sealed and delivered I have my paperwork, like I’m off Shady.

GRIP is currently working on his debut album for Shady, coming later this year. In the meantime, check out his new single “Gutter” right here.

