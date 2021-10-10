Eminem & Snoop Dogg Collaboration Is Coming Soon, DJ Whoo Kid Says

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are both protegées of Dr. Dre but there was some tension between them in recent years. It began when Snoop voiced his opinion on the top 10 rappers of all time which excluded the Detroit MC. Many considered it blasphemous while Snoop explained that he comes from an era before Em. MCs like Rakim, LL Cool J, and KRS-One, in Snoop’s opinion, deserve to be held in the highest regard when discussing lyricists. Unfortunately, Snoop’s tone ruffled Em the wrong way.



Eminem later took aim at Snoop on “Zeus” off of Music To Be Murdered By: Side B in a flurry of bars directed at the Long Beach rapper. “And, as far as squashing beef, I’m used to people knocking me/But, just not in my camp/ I’m diplomatic ‘cause I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me,” he rapped on the record. “Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Nah, not really (Haha)/I had ‘dog’ backwards/But I’m starting to think, all these people takin’ shots at me.”

Ultimately, the two buried the hatchet and it looks like they have a new collaboration in the pipeline. During Snoop’s takeover of Shade45 this weekend, he divulged information on the record while chopping it up with Too $hort. “Everybody’s solo song was the last verse of the song before that, except the one with me and Eminem,” he explained. “Because I felt like that was like a big reveal. When n***as hear that Eminem on that motherfucka, that’s just all another level.” Snoop later previewed a song that many believe is the Em collaboration, though you can only hear a few bars from Snoop.

DJ Whoo Kid shared the clip to his Twitter page where he tweeted, “That new @snoopdogg and @eminem is coming soon.”

Check out the snippet below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments, and read, “Eminem & Snoop Dogg: A Complete History.“