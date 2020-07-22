Eminem Stressed About Mariah Carey Memoir: Report

The other week, Mariah Carey celebrated her upcoming memoir, revealing that she had just finished penning it. The memoir was initially announced last year, and while she has delivered the final version to her publisher, we don’t yet have a firm release date for it.

Fans may be excited to read her life story, but according to US Weekly, there is someone who is particularly stressed about it. An unnamed source has confirmed to the publication that Eminem is worried about what Mariah may say about him and their past relationship. The two have a history of reciprocal slander, with Eminem dropping several references to the singer in his records over the course of his career. When Eminem claimed that there had been a relationship between the two, the singer went on to deny it and release her record “Clown” in response. When her name was brought up on Em’s “Bagpipes from Bagdad” seven years later, Mariah retaliated on wax once again with “Obsessed.”

The insider says: “Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship. He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

The unnamed source goes on to reveal, “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s–t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that. She knows that.”

Time will tell what Mariah ends up writing, or not writing about Eminem. We can’t imagine he seriously cares all that much either way, but if he does wind up in her book, it would likely become the source of lyrical fodder for a future record, so maybe there’s that to look forward to.

