Eminem Surprise Drops Shady Con Action Figures & Mom’s Spaghetti Merch

Posted By on November 25, 2021

Eminem brings three of his Shady Con NFTs to life with a surprise merch drop.

The arrival of Thanksgiving means that Black Friday is swiftly approaching, so fans can likely expect new merch drops or deals from their favorite artists over the next few days. In fact, Eminem has already dropped his Black Friday collection, complete with collectibles and apparel.

Now available on his official website, Eminem’s new surprise drop contains all-black merchandise for his new Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant as well as three action figures that previously appeared as open edition NFTs in his Shady Con x Nifty Gateway collab from April. 

The three action figures — which are modeled after the outfit from his performance at Experience Music Project in 2000, his role as Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith in 8 Mile, and the iconic hockey mask and chainsaw getup from his performance at Meadowlands Arena in 2000 — retail at $35 each, and they are expected to ship on or before January 14, 2022.

The Mom’s Spaghetti merch consists of one short sleeve t-shirt and two hoodies. All three pieces don stunning black-on-black graphic designs, and they range in price from $30 to $50. Unlike the aforementioned collectibles, the Mom’s Spaghetti apparel is said to ship on or before December 3, making the limited edition merchandise a cool Christmas gift for Em fans and supporters of the fledgling Detroit restaurant.

Check out the product pictures from Eminem‘s Black Friday collection below, and if any of them pique your interest, you can find all of the products here.

Via HNHH

