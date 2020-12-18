Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem Takes Shots At Snoop Dogg In New Song “Zeus”

Posted By on December 18, 2020

Eminem calls out Snoop Dogg on “Zeus” from his new album “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)”.

In not-so-surprise fashion, Eminem came through and released his latest album, continuing off of his success from earlier this year with Music To Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition). The extension includes features from Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Skylar Grey, and many others. While Snoop Dogg was initially rumored to be featured on the album, that turned out to be false. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t mentioned in some call-out bars.

If you’re familiar with Eminem’s style of rap — and it’s a little wild if you’re not, at this point — you know that the Detroit legend regularly uses pop culture trends and other artists’ controversies in his lyrical content. In the past, he’s dissed everyone from Canibus to Mariah Carey on record. Em does not hold back, and he’ll say anything that comes to his mind, even if it’s the most damning thing you’ve ever heard.


Christopher Polk/Getty Images

On his latest album, the rapper comes for a number of usual suspects, including some new ones, while also taking aim at the one-and-only Snoop Dogg, who recently said that Eminem didn’t crack his list of the best ever rappers.

On “Zeus”, Em says this: “And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/But, just not in my camp, I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me/Man, not really/I had “dog” backwards.”

On the same record, Eminem also apologizes to Rihanna for his previous lines about Chris Brown.

Listen to the song above and check out the full album here.

Via HNHH

