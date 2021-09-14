Eminem Teases Shady Collab From GRIP & WS Boogie

In his recent verse on “Walkthrough,” a standout off GRIP’s I Died For This?! album, Eminem made a point of representing the artists of Shady Records’ new generation: “look at all these squad killers we brought with us / Juggernauts and Godzillas, you don’t rock with us, you’re off of your rockers.”

At this stage, Em’s label includes a few key signees, with GRIP, Westside Boogie, and Conway The Machine (though his ties with Shady will likely wrap following the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes). Though not everyone is willing to give Shady credit, in reality, the label has been on a quietly impressive run, having contributed projects like Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By, Griselda’s WWCD, Westside Gunn‘s Who Made The Sunshine, WS Boogie’s Everything’s For Sale, and GRIP’s I Died For This.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Em himself seems excited about what’s to come from the Shady camp, and today he took to Twitter to highlight a key link-up between two of the label’s artists. “What do these 2 Shady labelmates have cookin?” asks Em, sharing an image of both Westside Boogie and GRIP connecting for what many assume to be a new collaboration.

After all, Westside Boogie has been steadily working on his upcoming album, having previously made the trek to Detroit to preview his new body of work to Eminem. In GRIP’s case, the Atlanta lyricist only recently delivered his Shady Records debut I Died For This?!, but he confirmed to HNHH that he was already working on another project. No matter where this one ends up, it’s genuinely refreshing for longtime fans to see Shady Records having a presence in the game once more.

Check out Boogie and GRIP’s link-up below, and sound off if you’re excited to see these two collaborate? In the meantime, be sure to check out our exclusive interview with GRIP, where he discusses his brand new album right here.