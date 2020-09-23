Eminem Wants Fat Joe To Keep Rapping

Eminem and Fat Joe have an interesting history, one that dates back longer than one might expect. It’s a classic bit of hip-hop history that a pre-Aftermath Em nearly handed his demo tape to Joe on the streets of New York City, only to have his opportunity slip away when Joe found himself engaging in a heated argument with a man across the street. Once Em got a little more established, Joe’s longtime friend and collaborator Big Pun was steadily eying a collaboration with the lyricist, as Remy Ma recently revealed.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

Since then, Em and Fat Joe have collaborated on two separate occasions; the “Lean Back Remix” with Mase, Lil Jon, and Remy Ma, and the recent “Lord Above” on Joe’s alleged final album Family Ties. Clearly, the mutual respect runs deep, to the point where Eminem isn’t quite ready to accept that Joe has officially retired from the rap game. At least, according to Joe himself, who revealed as much during a conversation with Big Sean.

Around the one-hour and fifteen minute mark, Sean explains that both Joe and Pun held a massive influence on the game. Not only did Sean style himself in honor of the late Big Punisher, but he also confirmed that Eminem considers Joe to be one of his favorite emcees. “That’s nuts to me, bro,” says Joe, clearly humbled by the revelation. “That’s nuts. You know, Em called me last week. I don’t want to keep throwing his name around, but the man was trying to talk me out of retirement last week. This is all I ever wanted my whole life, for one of the rap gods like to call me and tell me, ‘Yo Joe, you nice. You need to get back in there.’ I couldn’t believe that.”

Check out the wholesome exchange below, and sound off — do you feel that Fat Joe gets the credit he deserves as an emcee?