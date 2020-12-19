Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Eminem, Young Thug & Jackboy Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
Eminem Offers Drake Some Advice On “Music To Be Murdered By” Deluxe
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1125
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
834
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Eminem, Young Thug & Jackboy Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on December 19, 2020

Plus, new heat from Smoove’L and PeeWee Longway.

We’re about a week away from the last Friday of the year. It sounds scary but perhaps, after the year that was 2020, we’re a bit more relieved to put the last 365 days behind us. However, if there was one thing that was solid about this year, it’s the amount of musical output from the hip-hop community. A pandemic left many of them inside with nothing left to do but cook up and fortunately, we’ve been receiving the fruits of their labor over the past few months.

This past Friday, specifically, offered several notable projects. Eminem, out of the blue, arrived with Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. The speculation leading people up to the album’s release left many hesitant because of previous rumors. Em came through, though, offering another sixteen songs inspired by Alfred Hitchcock. Reuniting with Dr. Dre on “Discombobulated” remains a massive highlight on the project. It felt like the two were back to their old ways as the crisp cinematic production on Dre’s end allowed Em all the room in the world to flex his microphone chops.

Again, we only have one more Friday left in the year. And this Friday, Dec. 25th will determine whether we receive Slime Language 2 in 2020. Thugger’s been teasing the project, even apparently hosting a listening party back in October. Perhaps, the release of “Take It To Trial” with Gunna and Yak Gatti signifies that it will finally see the light of day soon. Either way, “TTIT” was a necessary addition for this week’s Fire Emoji playlist.

Along with Em and Thug, we got new music from Jackboy’s Love Me While I’m Here, Smoove’L’s Icecups & Shootouts, as well as a new collab from PeeWee Longway and Cassius Jay.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Eminem Offers Drake Some Advice On “Music To Be Murdered By” Deluxe
212 525 16
0
Young Thug Surprises Daughter With “Slime Language 2” News
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

Eminem, Young Thug & Jackboy Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
Eminem Offers Drake Some Advice On “Music To Be Murdered By” Deluxe
212
0
Young Thug Surprises Daughter With “Slime Language 2” News
265
0
Mario Judah On His “Whole Lotta Red” Beef, Details Exactly How He Went Viral
159
0
E-40 & Too Short Set To Receive Insane “Verzuz” Battle Budget
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sukihana Cupcakke Bummy!!!!
79
0
Chika GOLD MEDALS
93
0
Vedo Feat. Young Dolph & Money Man You Got It (Remix)
146
0
Conway Feat. Jae Skeese Stefon Diggs
119
0
slowthai Thoughts
93
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Big Sean Tyler Herro
238
0
Adam Snow Feat. G Herbo & Raekwon Nowadays
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne “2 Diamonds” Video
132
0
Conway “Jesus Khrysis” Video
119
0
Eminem “Gnat” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Eminem, Young Thug & Jackboy Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Eminem Offers Drake Some Advice On “Music To Be Murdered By” Deluxe
Young Thug Surprises Daughter With “Slime Language 2” News