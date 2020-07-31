Eminem’s “Godzilla” Work Ethic Praised By Cole Bennett

Though 2020 has brought us many low points, Eminem helped kick things off on a high note with the release of Music To Be Murdered By, an album that emerged from out the blue. And while many praised the project as one of his recent best, reserving heavy praise for his reunion with Dr. Dre, one of the most popular tracks had to be the Juice WRLD-assisted “Godzilla.” The dexterous DA Doman produced banger ultimately went on the earn the video treatment, brought to life by the confident hand of director Cole Bennett.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yesterday, “Godzilla” was nominated for Video Of The Year at the VMAs, an accomplishment that led Bennett to pen a letter of reflective gratitude. It’s clear the honor was made all the more special given his friendship with Juice WRLD, with whom he collaborated on several breakout videos. “I could really cry,” admits Bennett. “This is one of the most amazing feelings. to share this moment with juice is beautiful & easily the best part about this whole moment. im so happy to see juice finally get recognized by a big award show. he deserves this moment more than anyone!”

He also took a moment to praise Eminem’s work ethic, a quality that has become one of the legendary rapper’s most praised assets. “Working with eminem was one of the most surreal moments ever,” says Bennett. “He is the most humble, hard working super star there is. he was on set before anyone on 2 straight 14 hour days. it inspired me and pushed our whole crew to go as hard as we could.”

Check out Bennett’s post below, and sound off — does the ambitious “Godzilla” video deserve to take home the crown for Video Of The Year?