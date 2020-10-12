Rap Basement

Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” Hits One Billion Spotify Streams

Posted By on October 12, 2020

Eminem adds another major milestone to his collection as “Lose Yourself” surpasses over one billion Spotify streams.

At this point, the milestones Eminem has accomplished in his career have come to vastly outnumber those that he hasn’t. If there isn’t any doubt that Slim remains one of the biggest artists in the world, even years removed from his arguable commercial peak, consider how many of his classic tunes continue to run the numbers to this day. Case in point, his lone greatest hits album has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts, having recently locked down four-hundred and ninety-six weeks on the top 200. 

Eminem Lose Yourself

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Em since has achieved yet another big win — one that admittedly felt inevitable, all things considered. Still, it doesn’t make the feat any less impressive. As of now, Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself” has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, the first of his vast catalog to pull it off. Not only that, but it also stands as one of the only songs from the 2000s to hit the mark, second only to Jason Mraz’s infectious anthem “I’m Yours.”

Clearly, Eminem’s iconic 8 Mile single has reached insane levels of universality, with its motivational themes resonating across all walks of life. While many would argue that Eminem’s catalog boasts plenty of stronger tracks, it goes without saying that “Lose Yourself” marked a major turning point for the once-titled “King Of Controversy,” a transitional moment that served to bring the parents onto his team. Congratulations to Eminem for pulling this one off — how long before another Slim Shady single surpasses the billion mark?

Via HNHH

